How to Watch the Yankees vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will look to get to Josiah Gray when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh-best in baseball with 168 total home runs.
- New York ranks 22nd in baseball, slugging .399.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.230).
- New York has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (523 total runs).
- The Yankees' .305 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.
- New York has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.256).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees are sending Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Rodon has not recorded a quality start so far this season.
- Rodon heads into this matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|L 5-0
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|L 2-0
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Josh Winckowski
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Zack Littell
