On Tuesday, August 22 at 7:05 PM ET, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-64) host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (57-68) in the series opener at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Yankees have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +150. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the contest.

Yankees vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-4, 7.33 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.96 ERA)

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 40, or 55.6%, of the 72 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (43.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 22 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+125) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

