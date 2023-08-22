The New York Yankees (60-64) and Washington Nationals (57-68) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series defeat to the Red Sox, and the Nationals a series win over the Phillies.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (1-4) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-10).

Yankees vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: YES
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-4, 7.33 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.96 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

  • The Yankees' Rodon (1-4) will make his seventh start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, throwing 2 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.33 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in six games this season.
  • Rodon has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
  • Rodon has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.
  • He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

  • The Nationals are sending Gray (7-10) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • During 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
  • Gray enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this year entering this matchup.
  • He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 35th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

