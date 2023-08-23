Aaron Judge vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, August 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .271.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 71 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has driven in a run in 28 games this season (39.4%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (19.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 71 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.203
|AVG
|.358
|.321
|OBP
|.496
|.442
|SLG
|.817
|13
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|14
|22
|RBI
|26
|53/25
|K/BB
|33/31
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.38 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
