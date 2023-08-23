DJ LeMahieu vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.0% of his 103 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (7.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 23.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (31.1%), including four multi-run games (3.9%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|.250
|AVG
|.225
|.338
|OBP
|.292
|.408
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|9
|52/23
|K/BB
|42/17
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.38 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
