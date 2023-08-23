Gleyber Torres -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on August 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 124 hits and an OBP of .332, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .436.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 71.5% of his games this year (88 of 123), with multiple hits 32 times (26.0%).

Looking at the 123 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (14.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 33 games this year (26.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.5% of his games this year (51 of 123), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 55 .270 AVG .259 .349 OBP .313 .484 SLG .384 24 XBH 16 14 HR 5 31 RBI 19 40/30 K/BB 34/18 7 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings