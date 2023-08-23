Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
At the moment the New York Jets have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
New York Betting Insights
- New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this year (318.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Jets were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.
- New York won just twice as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- The Jets won only twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).
- Rodgers also rushed for 94 yards and one TD.
- Click here to read about Rodgers' 2023 fantasy outlook!
- Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games for the Vikings last season.
- Also, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
- In 17 games a season ago, Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Is Wilson worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In 15 games played with the Packers, Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Click here to learn more about Lazard's 2023 fantasy value!
- As a playmaker on defense, C.J. Mosley collected 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.
Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of August 23 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.