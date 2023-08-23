On Wednesday, Kyle Higashioka (.520 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .232 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 33 of 67 games this year (49.3%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (13.4%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (11.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this season (25 of 67), with more than one RBI six times (9.0%).

He has scored in 17 of 67 games (25.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .222 AVG .241 .273 OBP .272 .478 SLG .324 11 XBH 5 6 HR 2 15 RBI 16 29/7 K/BB 30/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings