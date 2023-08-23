Yankees vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (60-65) and Washington Nationals (58-68) matching up at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 23.
The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (2-8, 7.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.38 ERA).
Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 0-4.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have won 40, or 54.8%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 28-14, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored 524 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|@ Braves
|L 2-0
|Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton
|August 18
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Jhony Brito vs Brayan Bello
|August 19
|Red Sox
|L 8-1
|Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
|August 20
|Red Sox
|L 6-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Josh Winckowski
|August 22
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Josiah Gray
|August 23
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Severino vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 24
|Nationals
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Patrick Corbin
|August 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Zach Eflin
|August 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 27
|@ Rays
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zack Littell
|August 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Reese Olson
