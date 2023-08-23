MacKenzie Gore takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have a 40-33 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.8% of those games).

New York has gone 30-17 (winning 63.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 58.3% chance to win.

New York has had an over/under set by bookmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-62-5).

The Yankees have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-32 25-33 27-18 33-47 47-56 13-9

