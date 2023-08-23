The New York Yankees (60-65) will lean on Gleyber Torres when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (58-68) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, August 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-145). The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (2-8, 7.98 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.38 ERA)

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 40, or 54.8%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 28-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 49, or 44.1%, of the 111 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 41 times in 90 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 5th

