Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Nationals on August 23, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Lane Thomas and others on the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Severino Stats
- Luis Severino (2-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Severino has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|4.0
|5
|5
|3
|5
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|2.0
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 4
|4.0
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 30
|3.1
|10
|9
|9
|5
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 23
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 124 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .265/.332/.436 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 67 hits with 11 doubles, 24 home runs, 56 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .271/.402/.607 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has put up 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.335/.480 on the season.
- Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has collected 135 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 69 runs.
- He has a slash line of .284/.332/.419 on the season.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|5
|4
