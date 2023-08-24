The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .239.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 104 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.0% of his games this season, LeMahieu has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 33 of 104 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 47 .250 AVG .225 .336 OBP .292 .420 SLG .312 19 XBH 10 7 HR 2 22 RBI 9 54/23 K/BB 42/17 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings