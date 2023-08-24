Kyle Higashioka vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Kyle Higashioka (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .228.
- In 33 of 68 games this year (48.5%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games.
- In 18 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.213
|AVG
|.241
|.262
|OBP
|.272
|.457
|SLG
|.324
|11
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|16
|30/7
|K/BB
|30/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.92 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (194 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin (8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 50th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 55th.
