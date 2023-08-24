Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (25-7) match up against DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (22-10) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Liberty vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Liberty 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-1.7)

Connecticut (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Liberty vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

New York is 14-17-0 against the spread this year.

There have been 16 New York games (out of 31) that went over the total this season.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best squad in the WNBA in points scored (88 per game) and third-best in points allowed (80.4).

In 2023, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (38 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.5).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are eighth in the WNBA in committing them (13.8 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

The Liberty are the best team in the league in 3-pointers made (11.2 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

The Liberty are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.9%).

New York takes 42.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 35.5% of New York's buckets are 3-pointers, and 64.5% are 2-pointers.

