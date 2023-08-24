Oswald Peraza vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .136 with a double and nine walks.
- In eight of 20 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In five games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in six of 20 games so far this season.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.114
|AVG
|.167
|.244
|OBP
|.355
|.114
|SLG
|.208
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|8/4
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (194 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.77), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 55th in K/9 (6.1).
