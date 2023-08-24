The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .136 with a double and nine walks.

In eight of 20 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.

In five games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in six of 20 games so far this season.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .114 AVG .167 .244 OBP .355 .114 SLG .208 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 8/4 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings