Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (61-65) and the Washington Nationals (58-69) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on August 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (8-11) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 41, or 55.4%, of those games.

This season New York has won 14 of its 18 games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 533 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule