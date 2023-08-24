The New York Yankees (61-65) and the Washington Nationals (58-69) will match up on Thursday, August 24 at Yankee Stadium, with Michael King pitching for the Yankees and Patrick Corbin taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (3-5, 3.26 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (8-11, 4.77 ERA)

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 74 games this season and won 41 (55.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Yankees have a 21-8 record (winning 72.4% of their games).

New York has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have won in 49, or 43.8%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 32-38 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 5-3.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 5th

