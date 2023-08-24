The New York Yankees (61-65) host the Washington Nationals (58-69) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (8-11) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (3-5, 3.26 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (8-11, 4.77 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King will take to the mound for the Yankees, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw 1 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing two hits to the Boston Red Sox.

He has an ERA of 3.26, a 3.43 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.176 in 41 games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals will send Corbin (8-11) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 34-year-old has put together a 4.77 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.

Corbin is trying to record his 12th quality start of the year in this game.

Corbin will aim to last five or more innings for his 25th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.77), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 55th in K/9 (6.1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.