Aaron Judge -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 walks.
  • Judge has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 30.1% of his games in 2023, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.1% of his games this season, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (20.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 42 times this season (57.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 32
.219 AVG .358
.333 OBP .496
.527 SLG .817
17 XBH 22
14 HR 14
29 RBI 26
53/26 K/BB 33/31
1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.58), first in WHIP (1.019), and 28th in K/9 (8.8).
