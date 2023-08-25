Aaron Judge -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 walks.

Judge has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 30.1% of his games in 2023, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.1% of his games this season, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (20.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this season (57.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 32 .219 AVG .358 .333 OBP .496 .527 SLG .817 17 XBH 22 14 HR 14 29 RBI 26 53/26 K/BB 33/31 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings