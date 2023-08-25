DJ LeMahieu and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .239 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 105 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.2% of them.

In nine games this season, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

LeMahieu has an RBI in 25 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

In 34 of 105 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 47 .251 AVG .225 .342 OBP .292 .419 SLG .312 19 XBH 10 7 HR 2 22 RBI 9 55/25 K/BB 42/17 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings