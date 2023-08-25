The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 128 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .442.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 125), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (27.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (12.8%).

He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 55 .277 AVG .259 .352 OBP .313 .494 SLG .384 25 XBH 16 15 HR 5 33 RBI 19 42/30 K/BB 34/18 7 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings