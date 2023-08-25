As of now the New York Jets are seventh in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.

New York had the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Jets were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

When favored last season New York had only two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Jets last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).

Rodgers also rushed for 94 yards and one TD.

Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games for the Jets last season.

Cook also had 39 catches for 295 yards and two TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 15 games played with the Jets, Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley compiled 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +4500 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

