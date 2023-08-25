Oswald Peraza vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .097 with six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rays
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza has a double and nine walks while batting .143.
- Peraza has a hit in nine of 21 games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 21 games this year.
- In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|.128
|AVG
|.167
|.244
|OBP
|.355
|.128
|SLG
|.208
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|10/5
|2
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Eflin (13-7) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.58), first in WHIP (1.019), and 28th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.