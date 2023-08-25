Friday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) against the New York Yankees (61-66) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on August 25.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (13-7, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Gerrit Cole (10-4, 3.03 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have won in 15, or 35.7%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has been victorious 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (538 total), New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Yankees Schedule