Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to take down Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees when the teams meet on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 15, or 35.7%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has won 11 of its 28 games, or 39.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 126 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 25-33 27-19 34-47 47-56 14-10

