How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees take the field on Friday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who will start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 176 home runs.
- Fueled by 351 extra-base hits, New York ranks 19th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 538 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .305 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.249 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (10-4) will make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.
- Cole has 24 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 6.2 innings per outing.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Josh Winckowski
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-1
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Michael King
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Zack Littell
|8/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Reese Olson
|8/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Tarik Skubal
|8/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Matt Manning
