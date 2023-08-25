Gleyber Torres and Yandy Diaz are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays play at Tropicana Field on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 128 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 48 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .268/.334/.442 slash line on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has put up 71 hits with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.406/.651 so far this year.

Judge has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with five home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 3-for-4 3 3 6 12 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (13-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 25th start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Eflin has started 24 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 24 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.58), first in WHIP (1.019), and 28th in K/9 (8.8).

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 3.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 6.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 4.0 7 5 5 3 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 27 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 65 RBI (140 total hits).

He's slashing .326/.402/.501 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 0 2

Isaac Paredes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has 98 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .257/.359/.514 so far this year.

Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 4 6 0 at Angels Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

