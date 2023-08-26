The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Rays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .274 with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks.

Judge has had a hit in 46 of 74 games this year (62.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.6%).

He has hit a home run in 29.7% of his games this year, and 8.8% of his chances at the plate.

Judge has an RBI in 30 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 33 .219 AVG .345 .333 OBP .486 .527 SLG .788 17 XBH 22 14 HR 14 29 RBI 26 53/26 K/BB 37/32 1 SB 2

