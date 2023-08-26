Aaron Judge vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Rays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .274 with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks.
- Judge has had a hit in 46 of 74 games this year (62.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 29.7% of his games this year, and 8.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Judge has an RBI in 30 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|33
|.219
|AVG
|.345
|.333
|OBP
|.486
|.527
|SLG
|.788
|17
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|26
|53/26
|K/BB
|37/32
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.90 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow (6-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
