Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 241 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, racking up 480 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-best .274 batting average.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (734 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.266).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 140 home runs.

Fueled by 351 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 551 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Giants rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.255 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Fried is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Fried is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker (4-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw a scoreless third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies without allowing a hit.

In 10 starts this season, Walker has not yet earned a quality start.

In 10 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 1.4 frames per appearance.

He is looking for his eighth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder - 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Braves W 4-3 Away Jakob Junis Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies L 10-4 Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Harrison Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies W 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves L 5-1 Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves - Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder 8/28/2023 Reds - Home - Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.