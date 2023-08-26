The Atlanta Braves (83-44) take a three-game winning streak into a road contest versus the San Francisco Giants (66-62) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (4-1, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.14 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-2, 2.14 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will hand the ball to Fried (4-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.83 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .264 in nine games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Fried has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made nine appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Max Fried vs. Giants

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with 551 runs scored this season. They have a .239 batting average this campaign with 140 home runs (21st in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 9-for-26 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker (4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.

Walker has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Walker has not pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in 10 starts). He averages 1.4 per appearance.

He is looking to have his eighth straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.