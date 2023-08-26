DJ LeMahieu vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .245.
- In 72 of 106 games this season (67.9%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 106), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 26 games this year (24.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.6%).
- He has scored in 35 of 106 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|48
|.251
|AVG
|.237
|.342
|OBP
|.305
|.419
|SLG
|.356
|19
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|11
|55/25
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.90 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will send Glasnow (6-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
