The Fordham Rams (0-0) visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-0) at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Albany (NY) compiled 29.6 points per game on offense last season (46th in the FCS), and it ranked 102nd on the other side of the ball with 34.1 points allowed per game. Fordham sported the second-best offense last season in terms of points scored (49.5 points per game), but it ranked 18th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (36.2 points allowed per game).

Fordham vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Fordham vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics (2022)

Fordham Albany (NY) 608.9 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403 (44th) 459.6 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.5 (59th) 195.2 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (92nd) 413.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.2 (16th) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Fordham Stats Leaders (2022)

Tim Demorat completed 65.3% of his passes to throw for 4,891 yards and 56 touchdowns last season.

Trey Sneed averaged 95.1 rushing yards and accumulated five rushing touchdowns. Sneed complemented his performance on the ground with 2.8 receptions per game to average 18.9 receiving yards.

Last season Julius Loughride rushed for 929 yards. He also scored eight total touchdowns.

Fotis Kokosioulis averaged 112.8 yards on 8.7 receptions per game and racked up 15 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

DeQuece Carter collected 14 touchdowns and had 1,245 receiving yards (103.8 ypg) in 2022.

M.J. Wright hauled in 60 passes on his way to 1,072 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Reese Poffenbarger recorded 2,999 passing yards -- including a 61.5% completion percentage -- with 24 touchdowns and four interceptions (272.6 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 104 carries for 127 yards and two TDs.

Last season Todd Sibley Jr. took 153 carries for 990 yards (90 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Thomas Greaney hauled in 50 catches for 693 yards (63 per game) while being targeted 61 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Roy Alexander produced last year, grabbing 36 passes for 520 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game.

Brevin Easton's stat line last season: 423 receiving yards, 28 catches, two touchdowns, on 34 targets.

