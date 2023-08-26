The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .205 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 78), and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has had an RBI in 28 games this season (35.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .205 AVG .204 .278 OBP .297 .438 SLG .453 14 XBH 16 10 HR 9 25 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings