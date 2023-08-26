Giancarlo Stanton vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .205 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 78), and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 28 games this season (35.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.205
|AVG
|.204
|.278
|OBP
|.297
|.438
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
