Harrison Bader vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Nationals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 61.0% of his games this season (47 of 77), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|33
|.242
|AVG
|.258
|.287
|OBP
|.287
|.392
|SLG
|.367
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|22/5
|9
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing batters.
