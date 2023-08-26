The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Nationals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 61.0% of his games this season (47 of 77), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.6% of his games this season, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 41.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 33
.242 AVG .258
.287 OBP .287
.392 SLG .367
14 XBH 6
4 HR 3
20 RBI 17
31/8 K/BB 22/5
9 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
  • The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing batters.
