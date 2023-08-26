Take a look at the injury report for the New York Liberty (26-7), which currently has only one player listed, as the Liberty prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Lynx (17-17) at Target Center on Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Liberty are coming off of a 95-90 OT victory against the Sun in their last outing on Thursday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.2 1.8 1.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES and BSN

YES and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on her team in both points (22.6) and rebounds (9.2) per game, and also averages 3.7 assists. Defensively, she puts up 1.5 steals (eighth in the WNBA) and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in the league).

Sabrina Ionescu puts up 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, she averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot posts a team-best 8.0 assists per contest. She is also posting 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the field.

Jonquel Jones averages 12.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Betnijah Laney posts 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field (10th in WNBA) and 39.0% from downtown (10th in league) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -9.5 166.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.