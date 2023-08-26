Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is batting .149 with a double and nine walks.
  • Peraza has a base hit in 10 of 22 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.
  • In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
.128 AVG .179
.244 OBP .343
.128 SLG .214
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
9/4 K/BB 13/5
2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.90 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rays will send Glasnow (6-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
