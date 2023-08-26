When the Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) and New York Yankees (62-66) face off at Tropicana Field on Saturday, August 26, Tyler Glasnow will get the nod for the Rays, while the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Yankees have +150 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the game.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (6-4, 3.35 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.68 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Yankees and Rays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Yankees (+150), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Yankees are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 68, or 65.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rays have gone 32-9 (78%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Rays have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (37.2%) in those games.

The Yankees have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+180) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 5th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.