DJ LeMahieu vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .247 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks.
- LeMahieu will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 73 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.3% of his games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 35 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|49
|.251
|AVG
|.243
|.342
|OBP
|.308
|.419
|SLG
|.359
|19
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|11
|55/25
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
