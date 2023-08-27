Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is batting .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
  • In 53.2% of his games this year (42 of 79), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 22.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stanton has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (35.4%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (17.7%).
  • He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 37
.205 AVG .199
.278 OBP .289
.438 SLG .440
14 XBH 16
10 HR 9
25 RBI 24
40/14 K/BB 45/17
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Littell gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
