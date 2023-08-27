Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

In 53.2% of his games this year (42 of 79), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 22.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (35.4%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (17.7%).

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .205 AVG .199 .278 OBP .289 .438 SLG .440 14 XBH 16 10 HR 9 25 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 45/17 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings