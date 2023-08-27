The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the NFL as of August 27.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game offensively last year (18th in ), and it surrendered 358.2 yards per game (25th) on defense.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.

As favorites, New York went 3-2. When underdogs, the Giants were 6-5-1.

In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

In addition, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

In addition, Barkley had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the Giants' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 724 yards (55.7 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke compiled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Giants last year.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

