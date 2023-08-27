Oswald Peraza vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .143 with a double and nine walks.
- Peraza has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.
- In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.128
|AVG
|.161
|.244
|OBP
|.316
|.128
|SLG
|.194
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|2
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.27 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
