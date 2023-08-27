The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is batting .143 with a double and nine walks.
  • Peraza has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.
  • In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
.128 AVG .161
.244 OBP .316
.128 SLG .194
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
9/4 K/BB 15/5
2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Littell (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.27 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
