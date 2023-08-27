Oswaldo Cabrera is available when the New York Yankees take on Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 14, when he went 2-for-3 against the Braves.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .209 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 31 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this year (24.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year (22 of 69), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 35
.200 AVG .217
.231 OBP .303
.320 SLG .292
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
9 RBI 14
23/3 K/BB 28/13
3 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Littell makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
