Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) and the New York Yankees (62-67) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 1:40 PM on August 27.

The probable starters are Zack Littell (2-4) for the Rays and Carlos Rodon (1-4) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (36.4%) in those contests.

New York has a win-loss record of 14-23 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (544 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule