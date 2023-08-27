Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field against the New York Yankees and starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 178 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 544 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of just .304 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.242 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Rodon (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Rodon has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals W 9-1 Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Home Michael King Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays L 3-0 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers - Away - Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Matt Manning 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Eduardo Rodríguez 9/1/2023 Astros - Away Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez

