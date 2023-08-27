The Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) and the New York Yankees (62-67) will go head to head on Sunday, August 27 at Tropicana Field, with Zack Littell getting the ball for the Rays and Carlos Rodon toeing the rubber for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-120). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (2-4, 4.27 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.27 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 69 out of the 105 games, or 65.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a 67-32 record (winning 67.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 16, or 36.4%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 14-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Aaron Judge - 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+120) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

