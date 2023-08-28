DJ LeMahieu and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .247 with 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

LeMahieu will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with four homers during his last games.

In 68.5% of his 108 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5%.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.6%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .251 AVG .243 .342 OBP .307 .419 SLG .373 19 XBH 13 7 HR 5 22 RBI 12 55/25 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 0

