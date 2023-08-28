Giancarlo Stanton vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 79 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.7% of those games.
- In 22.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.205
|AVG
|.199
|.278
|OBP
|.289
|.438
|SLG
|.440
|14
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|45/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (2-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
