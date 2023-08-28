After hitting .275 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Torres has 130 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.

Torres has had a hit in 91 of 128 games this season (71.1%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.6%).

In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Torres has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (12.5%).

In 53 of 128 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 69 GP 58 .277 AVG .254 .352 OBP .309 .494 SLG .377 25 XBH 17 15 HR 5 33 RBI 20 42/30 K/BB 36/19 7 SB 5

