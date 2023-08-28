Harrison Bader vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.086 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .243.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (8.9%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 79 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.242
|AVG
|.244
|.287
|OBP
|.272
|.392
|SLG
|.346
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|23/5
|9
|SB
|7
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Olson (2-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 5.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
